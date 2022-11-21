OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

OrganiGram Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE:OGI opened at C$1.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$2.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$436.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$2.60 to C$1.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.47.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

