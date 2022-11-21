OrganiGram (OGI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect OrganiGram to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $1.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.04. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $0.84 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in OrganiGram by 362.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 840,951 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in OrganiGram by 137.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 512,625 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 569.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 392,377 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 38.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 56,514 shares during the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

