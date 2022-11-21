Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Holdings Lifted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,618 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $21,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 214.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

OSK opened at $92.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 67.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $69.30 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.03%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

