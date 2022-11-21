Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $4,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,750.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 443,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,587,000 after purchasing an additional 419,593 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 583,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after purchasing an additional 317,369 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,095,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 933.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 183,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total value of $33,688.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,701 shares of company stock valued at $872,192 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.8 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.79.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $90.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.62. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

