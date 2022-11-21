Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,370 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $28,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 346.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 58 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,943,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,371,794.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.56, for a total value of $6,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 462,514 shares in the company, valued at $256,491,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.45, for a total value of $6,064,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,943,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,371,794.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,743,816 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 7.0 %

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $226.67 to $233.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $203.33 to $213.33 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.34.

PANW stock opened at $167.48 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $140.07 and a one year high of $213.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.48, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.