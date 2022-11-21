Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

PGRE has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Paramount Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Paramount Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,549,000 after acquiring an additional 404,776 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,644,000 after acquiring an additional 137,749 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,878 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 80,606 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 73,580 shares during the period. 59.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paramount Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Paramount Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGRE opened at $6.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.33. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 321.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,550.78%.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Stories

