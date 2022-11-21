Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PATK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Patrick Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Shares of Patrick Industries stock opened at $54.37 on Monday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

