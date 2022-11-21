Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $22,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 1,950.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 96.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Perrigo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $31.86 on Monday. Perrigo Company plc has a 52-week low of $31.32 and a 52-week high of $43.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.57 and a beta of 0.92.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

