Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $335,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,681.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $108.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $67.08 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 20.11 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

