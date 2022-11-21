Pictet Asset Management SA Boosts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,481,079,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3,102.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,579 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,617,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after purchasing an additional 512,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $59,324,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.13.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $108.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.72%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

