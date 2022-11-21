Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Pictet Asset Management SA cut its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 193.5% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 615.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,595 shares of company stock worth $486,978 over the last quarter. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark cut their price objective on Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

NASDAQ ROKU opened at $55.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 1.67. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $266.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.66.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

