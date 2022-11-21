Pictet Asset Management SA Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,464,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,444,000 after purchasing an additional 148,634 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after purchasing an additional 417,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,864,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,874,000 after purchasing an additional 140,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sealed Air from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sealed Air Trading Up 1.4 %

In related news, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Sealed Air news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 500 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.25 per share, for a total transaction of $27,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,155.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.12 per share, with a total value of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,700 shares of company stock worth $176,579. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEE opened at $51.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.62. Sealed Air Co. has a twelve month low of $41.24 and a twelve month high of $70.72.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

