Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 88,523 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 433.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,523 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 50,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EQT by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EQT by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of EQT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $41.03 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. PETERS & COMPAN reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EQT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 297,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EQT Profile

(Get Rating)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

