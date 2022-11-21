Pictet Asset Management SA Raises Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,155,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 122,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS opened at $10.30 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

