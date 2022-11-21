Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 5,824.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 364,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 136.0% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 257,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 148,166 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 39.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 85.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.7% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 70,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 87.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinduoduo Trading Down 0.6 %

PDD opened at $70.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.33. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $86.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pinduoduo ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Pinduoduo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile



Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

