Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Playtika Stock Down 2.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 9.7% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Playtika by 13.6% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Playtika by 11.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 13,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 17.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Playtika has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Articles

