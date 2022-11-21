Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.13.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. MKM Partners cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of Playtika stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Playtika Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Playtika stock opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Playtika has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $21.45.
About Playtika
Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Playtika (PLTK)
- Warren Buffet Bought Taiwan Semiconductor Stock, Should You?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.