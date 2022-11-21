Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Polaris were worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Polaris by 33.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $88,949,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Polaris by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $19,887,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Polaris by 39.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after purchasing an additional 91,256 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PII opened at $110.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $127.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PII. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.44.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

