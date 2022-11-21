Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,580 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Popular were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 123,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 28,860 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,482,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Popular by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $69.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.85. Popular, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.01%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Popular from $91.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Popular to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Popular to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Popular from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

In other news, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $774,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,486,045.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Jorge J. Garcia sold 1,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $110,944.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,965.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carlos J. Vazquez sold 9,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $774,461.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,486,045.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

