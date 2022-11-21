Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.49) Per Share

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 17th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.49) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.48). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prelude Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.76) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRLD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

Shares of PRLD stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $355.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,051,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 155,456 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Prelude Therapeutics by 300.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 120,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 135,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,755 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares during the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme.

