Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 166,381 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,179,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 166,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $23,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,119,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 13.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,686,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,159 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,613,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,934,000 after acquiring an additional 245,316 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,077,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.96.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $22.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

