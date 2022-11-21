Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 19,007 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 147,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 19,007 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $21,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 11.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 17.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.2% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 1.8% in the second quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSTR. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Landstar System from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Landstar System in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Landstar System to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.70.

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $165.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.10. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $182.00.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 52.31% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.86, for a total transaction of $3,117,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,792 shares in the company, valued at $11,657,081.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

