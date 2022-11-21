Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 46,833 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,833 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $22,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 106.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 157.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $56.00 on Monday. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHC shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.13.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.67 per share, with a total value of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,546 shares in the company, valued at $576,549.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

