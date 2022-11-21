Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 82,047 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,047 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $23,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 9.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $35.95 on Monday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.60.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CAG. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

