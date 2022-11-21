Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,442 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 325,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $23,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in Kellogg by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Kellogg by 4.8% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

Kellogg Stock Performance

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Amit Banati sold 34,007 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $2,552,565.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,483,483.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total transaction of $14,158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 814,387 shares of company stock valued at $58,809,063. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $70.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.97. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

