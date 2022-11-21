Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 160.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 294,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 181,112 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $22,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in StoneX Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,134,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,197,000 after purchasing an additional 56,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in StoneX Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 836,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in StoneX Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 426,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $95.97 on Monday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

