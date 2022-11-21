Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $21,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.5% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 59.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

BR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $189.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of BR opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $185.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.04). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

