Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 221 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $22,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $398.12 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.63 and a fifty-two week high of $783.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $410.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $475.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $680.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

