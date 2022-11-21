Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,153 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,153 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $21,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 33.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 121,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,768,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 469.5% during the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,601 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,025,000 after acquiring an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $81.43 on Monday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.86 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.00 and its 200-day moving average is $79.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.34%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

