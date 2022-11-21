Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $23,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 47.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NFG stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.06. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reiterated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.