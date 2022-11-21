Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.50 Million Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,531 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $21,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Atkore by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 51.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 21,716 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 11.5% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $116.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 2.22. Atkore Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.50 and a 1 year high of $123.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATKR shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Atkore from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $151.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

