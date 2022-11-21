Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,706 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $21,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Stock Up 0.9 %

NSIT stock opened at $101.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.47. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $111.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 23,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,145,901.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,243,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,166,701.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 114,007 shares of company stock worth $10,624,194. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

