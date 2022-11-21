Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $21.74 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 313,747 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $21,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 22.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HOLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.18.

Hologic Stock Up 0.6 %

HOLX stock opened at $73.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.