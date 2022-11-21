Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.01 Million Stock Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,153 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $22,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 154.1% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of JBT opened at $92.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.53. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $81.59 and a 12 month high of $177.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian A. Deck acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.91 per share, with a total value of $136,365.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,650,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $29,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,015.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair downgraded John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

About John Bean Technologies

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.