Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.80 Million Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $22,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to $102.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.14. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $101.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through two segments, Airline Operations and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

