Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $22.92 Million Stock Holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,231,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,636,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $22,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 80.0% in the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 18,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,160,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,220,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,849,000 after acquiring an additional 413,562 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,583,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $76,723,000 after acquiring an additional 305,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,064,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

Crescent Point Energy Price Performance

NYSE CPG opened at $8.02 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.25.

Crescent Point Energy Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.45%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPG. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

About Crescent Point Energy

(Get Rating)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.