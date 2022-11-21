Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $23.77 Million Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,317 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Celsius were worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,034,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Celsius by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,549,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,480,000 after purchasing an additional 933,496 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Celsius by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,358,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the period. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,007,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,397,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $96.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.82. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.31 and a 52-week high of $118.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.85). Celsius had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $188.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CELH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Celsius from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

