Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,841 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $20,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in EMCOR Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in EMCOR Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,031,000 after purchasing an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EME shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $155.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $155.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.12.

In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EMCOR Group news, CFO Mark A. Pompa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,142,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,553,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,950 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

