Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109,086 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $21,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDU. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,995,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,930 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,852,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,372,000 after purchasing an additional 659,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,030,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,461,000 after purchasing an additional 509,900 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,481,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,443,000 after buying an additional 418,409 shares during the last quarter. 71.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock opened at $30.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.41%.

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Further Reading

