Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,964 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $23,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIGI. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,656,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Stories

