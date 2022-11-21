Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 295,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,281,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Azenta in the second quarter worth $232,008,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $853,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $12,726,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Azenta during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.60.

Azenta Price Performance

Azenta Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ AZTA opened at $57.58 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.61 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $59.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.52.

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.