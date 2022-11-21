Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,185 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $22,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $485.00 to $445.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

About Zebra Technologies

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $256.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $265.79 and its 200-day moving average is $299.95. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $224.87 and a one year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

