Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 18,012 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 130,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $21,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $246,000. Seascape Capital Management bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $2,262,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth $396,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Stephens decreased their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.25.

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $148.09 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $284.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.51.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.4 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

