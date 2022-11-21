Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,726 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $21,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UDR to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

UDR opened at $40.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $61.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 310.20%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

