Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $21,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total transaction of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $56.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.40 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59.

LITE has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lumentum from $125.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lumentum to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

