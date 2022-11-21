Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 29,079 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $22,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 14.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ONTO shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Trading Down 0.2 %

About Onto Innovation

Shares of ONTO opened at $79.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 1.32. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.02 and a 12-month high of $106.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.64.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.