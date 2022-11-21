Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 64,444 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,183,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 64,444 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $22,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 599,230 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 305.6% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 48,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 5.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 271,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 248.9% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

RF stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

