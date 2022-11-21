Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,036 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 158,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $22,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 546.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $136.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.44. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.46 and a fifty-two week high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 5.71%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.44.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

