Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,811,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.89 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Stories

