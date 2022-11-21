Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procaps Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.
Procaps Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:PROC opened at $6.87 on Monday. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
