Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Procaps Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 16th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Procaps Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share.

Get Procaps Group alerts:

Procaps Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:PROC opened at $6.87 on Monday. Procaps Group has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procaps Group

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.90 million. Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 13,908 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procaps Group

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.