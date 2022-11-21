Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.46.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCOR. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.54 and a beta of 0.67. Procore Technologies has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $90.85.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,658,887 shares in the company, valued at $198,677,564.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $1,314,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,658,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,677,564.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $139,315.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,930,421.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,689 shares of company stock worth $5,610,356. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCOR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

